NI Assembly backs motion calling for Strategic Rail Review’s recommendations to be implemented

The Northern Ireland Assembly has passed an SDLP motion supporting the need for an All Island Rail Policy, and seeking to implement the recommendations of the recently published strategic rail review document.

The Assembly also accepted a DUP amendment seeking to include a number of areas excluded in that review document, most notably the entire county of Fermanagh.

Moving the motion, Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said every county on this island should have rail provision, and highlighted the lack of rail services in the North West…..

You can hear the whole of Mr Durkan’s opening speech here –