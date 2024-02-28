Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

NI Assembly backs motion calling for Strategic Rail Review’s recommendations to be implemented

The Northern Ireland Assembly has passed an SDLP motion supporting the need for an All Island Rail Policy, and seeking to implement the recommendations of the recently published strategic rail review document.

The Assembly also accepted a DUP amendment seeking to include a number of areas excluded in that review document, most notably the entire county of Fermanagh.

Moving the motion, Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said every county on this island should have rail provision, and highlighted the lack of rail services in the North West…..

 

You can hear the whole of Mr Durkan’s opening speech here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court
News, Top Stories

High Court rules UK Troubles Legacy act breaks the law

28 February 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 184: From Malaysia to Donegal, The Medical Skin Clinic – plus Local Enterprise Week

28 February 2024
derry train
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Assembly backs motion calling for Strategic Rail Review’s recommendations to be implemented

28 February 2024
blood test
News, Top Stories

Lack of laboratory capacity at LUH may mean some blood samples will not be tested

28 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

court
News, Top Stories

High Court rules UK Troubles Legacy act breaks the law

28 February 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 184: From Malaysia to Donegal, The Medical Skin Clinic – plus Local Enterprise Week

28 February 2024
derry train
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Assembly backs motion calling for Strategic Rail Review’s recommendations to be implemented

28 February 2024
blood test
News, Top Stories

Lack of laboratory capacity at LUH may mean some blood samples will not be tested

28 February 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water mains in Fanad and Dunbfanaghy

28 February 2024
inishowen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need for focus on Inishowen tourism continues to be raised

28 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube