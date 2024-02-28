Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We hear listener’s concerns that the infrastructure of Convoy may not be able to accommodate proposed development and later Dr Gerard Roarty tells how he feels the adopted Nature Restoration Plan Law will be bad news for Donegal:

Ahead of the traditional date for women to propose, we have details of a new survey which suggests women are more empowered in their relationships, Eilish raises hens and answer a few questions from Greg and we have the students from Carndonagh Community School who won a major Junk Kouture award in Monaco. We also chat to Hughie who is 88 tomorrow…or is that 22!:

Wellness Wednesday marks Work Rare Diseases day, Chris is in with business news and we get an update of the future of counselling services provided by Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Centre: