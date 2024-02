The PSNI says dissident republicans still pose a real threat in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this week four men were arrested after a device was found near Dungiven in Derry.

The dissident group, Arm na Poblachta, claims to have targeted the PSNI at two locations in the area on Friday night.

Speaking at the cross-border police conference in Cavan today, PSNI Chief Constable John Boutcher says the dissident threat remains: