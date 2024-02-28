Rory Gallagher free to resume coaching

Former Derry senior football manager Rory Gallagher will be able to resume coaching after the Disputes Resolution Authority of the GAA lifted his temporary suspension from GAA activity.

He has won a case he brought against an Ulster Council judgement which precluded him from coaching teams.

Gallagher had been temporarily debarred without prejudice by Ulster GAA following social media allegations of domestic abuse by his estranged wife Nicola.

Rory Gallagher stated last year that the allegations against him ‘had been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities’.