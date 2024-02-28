Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Rory Gallagher free to resume coaching

Former Derry senior football manager Rory Gallagher will be able to resume coaching after the Disputes Resolution Authority of the GAA lifted his temporary suspension from GAA activity.

He has won a case he brought against an Ulster Council judgement which precluded him from coaching teams.

Gallagher had been temporarily debarred without prejudice by Ulster GAA following social media allegations of domestic abuse by his estranged wife Nicola.

Rory Gallagher stated last year that the allegations against him ‘had been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

It was ‘common sense’ to vote against mandatory regular medical tests for motorists -MEP Markey

28 February 2024
glenties
News, Audio, Top Stories

Glenties added to “Town Centre First” programme

28 February 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Ballyshannon last year

28 February 2024
Luke 'Ming' Flanagan
News, Top Stories

Former parliamentary assistant admits hacking Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s social media account

28 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

It was ‘common sense’ to vote against mandatory regular medical tests for motorists -MEP Markey

28 February 2024
glenties
News, Audio, Top Stories

Glenties added to “Town Centre First” programme

28 February 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Ballyshannon last year

28 February 2024
Luke 'Ming' Flanagan
News, Top Stories

Former parliamentary assistant admits hacking Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s social media account

28 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 February 2024
Thatch Glencolmcille
News, Top Stories

Council fears traditional thatching methods will be erased from Donegal’s cultural landscape

28 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube