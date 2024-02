The Government insists it’s taking action to deal with waiting lists for spinal surgeries for children.

Sinn Fein has accused the coalition of breaking promises over the issue.

In the Dail, the party’s Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty highlighted the case of 10 year old Kylie-Anne from Kilmacrennan who is waiting five years for an operation and whose condition could become inoperable……………….

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says steps are being taken to deal with the delays…………..