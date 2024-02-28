Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water mains in Fanad and Dunbfanaghy

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions in the vicinity of Rinboy and Ballywhoriskey in Fanad today.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, which are expected to last until 1:30 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Faugher, Faugher Heights and surrounding areas of Dunfanaghy, with works are scheduled to take place until 1pm on 28 February.

People are being advised to allow up to three hours for supplies to return to normal once they’ve been restored.