The 3,463 Donegal farmers in Tranche 1 of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme who have yet to receive their advance payments will be allocated a total of €16,685,000 over the coming days.

Those involved with ACRES General will be allocated €4,000 and those with the ACRES Co-operation Project will receive €5,000.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says a letter is being issued this week to those who receiving payment.