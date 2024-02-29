All Donegal routes to be gritted this evening

Gritters will be on the roads in Donegal from 5pm this evening, with all roads on the council’s winter programme to be treated.

Temperature are forecast to fall to -2 degrees in places tonight.

Donegal County Council urge drivers to assume no road is ice free.

ALL Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 7PM on Thu. 11/01. Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01 : National Primary North

: National Primary North 02 : National Primary Central

: National Primary Central 03 : National Primary South

: National Primary South 04 : Inishowen South

: Inishowen South 05 : Inishowen East

: Inishowen East 06 : Inishowen West

: Inishowen West 07 : Milford South

: Milford South 08 : Milford North

: Milford North 09 : Cill Ulta East

: Cill Ulta East 10 : Cill Ulta West

: Cill Ulta West 11 : Na Rosa

: Na Rosa 12 : Binswilly

: Binswilly 13 : Stranorlar North

: Stranorlar North 14 : Stranorlar East

: Stranorlar East 15 : Stranorlar West

: Stranorlar West 16 : Donegal West

: Donegal West 17 : Donegal North

: Donegal North 18 : Donegal South

: Donegal South 19 : Donegal National Secondary

: Donegal National Secondary BT : Buncrana Town

: Buncrana Town LT: Letterkenny Town

Check Donegal County Council’s interactive map for gritting routes