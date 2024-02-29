Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All Donegal routes to be gritted this evening

Gritters will be on the roads in Donegal from 5pm this evening, with all roads on the council’s winter programme to be treated.

Temperature are forecast to fall to -2 degrees in places tonight.

Donegal County Council urge drivers to assume no road is ice free.

ALL Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 7PM on Thu. 11/01. Donegal gritting route index as follows:

  • 01: National Primary North
  • 02: National Primary Central
  • 03: National Primary South
  • 04: Inishowen South
  • 05: Inishowen East
  • 06: Inishowen West
  • 07: Milford South
  • 08: Milford North
  • 09: Cill Ulta East
  • 10: Cill Ulta West
  • 11: Na Rosa
  • 12: Binswilly
  • 13: Stranorlar North
  • 14: Stranorlar East
  • 15: Stranorlar West
  • 16: Donegal West
  • 17: Donegal North
  • 18: Donegal South
  • 19: Donegal National Secondary
  • BT: Buncrana Town
  • LT: Letterkenny Town

Check Donegal County Council’s interactive map for gritting routes

Gritter
All Donegal routes to be gritted this evening

29 February 2024
Down the Garden Path Programme 4 – Lifford

29 February 2024
Gardai incident
Three hospitalised following Donegal Town crash

29 February 2024
handover 1
Claire McDonough elected as Letterkenny Chamber President

29 February 2024
