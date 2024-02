Changes have been announced to the deer open season to manage the species’ population in Ireland.

It means the hunting of female and antlerless deer will continue until the 30th of April, and that of male deer until the 31st of March.

As well as this, the season to hunt male deer will now begin on the earlier date of August 1st.

The move has been welcomed by Glenties Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael McClafferty, however he says safety must be paramount: