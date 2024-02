A West Tyrone MLA says delays and uncertainty over a proposed youth centre for Strabane is a kick in the teeth.

Education Minister Paul Givan says “due to the severely constrained capital budget, the Education Authority is unable to provide a timeline for the delivery of the scheme.”

Daniel McCrossan says he was informed in July 2020 that the project was a top priority.

He says however, to date, no work has been carried out at the potential site: