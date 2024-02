Down The Garden Path Series 11 written and presented by Mary Brophy and produced by Neal Boyle – an IWR Production for Highland Radio funded by Coimisiún na Meán.

In this weeks episode, Mary Brophy travels to a garden outside Lifford to learn about it’s ties to an Irishman who revolutionised English gardening in the 19th Century, Mary talks with Belinda Mehaffy exploring the connections the garden had to one of the most influential gardeners in the 19th Century William Robinson