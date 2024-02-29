Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HIQA finds two Donegal centres to be compliant

HIQA reports published today have found two designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal to be compliant.

An announced inspection was carried out at Teach Sona to determine the renewal of the facility’s registration.

The centre was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in all regulations but some areas of care including staff training, staffing, fire safety and safeguarding required adjustments.

Some minor improvements to the annual review and to residents’ service agreements were required at Cill Aoibhinn although all regulations inspected were determined to be compliant or substantially compliant.

