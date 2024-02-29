Irish Red Cross Creeslough Fund balance over €140,000

The Irish Red Cross’ Creeslough Fund still has a balance of over €140,000.

Total donations raised in response to the Creeslough tragedy through the Irish Red Cross fund have amounted to €1,906,349.

To date, €1,715,857 has been spent on direct emergency funding and pre-planned limp-sum payments to families on those directly affected by the explosion on October 7th 2022.

€16,566 went towards tax advice and specific support costs for certain families to receive donations.

In order to maintain a regular presence of Irish Red Cross staff in Cresslough throughout 2023, €16,043 of the fund was used.

The charity itself has contributed €21,000 worth of staff costs.

€13,737 has gone towards Paypal and Stripe transaction charges.

The remaining €144,146 the Irish Red Cross says has been earmarked for a legacy community project. The charity will meet the Creeslough community in the coming weeks to determine exactly how it will be spent.