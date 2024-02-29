LOI Chat with Keith Cowan

In the League of Ireland this Friday, Finn Harps host Athlone Town in the First Division while Derry City welcome St Pats to The Brandywell.
In this weeks LOI Chat Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke with formers Harps Captain Keith Cowan:
