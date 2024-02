A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Derry last month.

Shots were fired through the window of a house on Ardkill Road in the Ardmore area at around 9:15pm on January 6th, narrowly avoiding a man who was in the house at the time.

Three other people were also in the property.

The man aged in his 60s was arrested in the city this morning on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody at this time.

Police have renewed their appeal for information.