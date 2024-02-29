Mark Coyle enjoying his time leading the charge at Shelbourne

Donegal native Mark Coyle was instrumental in Shelbourne’s win over Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers last weekend.

The Shels Captain scored the opening goal in the 2-1 over the champions at Tolka Park and also picked up the Man of the Match award.

Coyle joined Shelbourne from Finn Harps in 2022 and has placed himself as a key member of Damian Duff’s side who will look to build on that win over Rovers against Sligo this Friday.

Mark has been telling Highland’s Chris Ashmore about life with the Dublin side.