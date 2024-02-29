Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

McKernan and Clarke add to Tyrone injury woes

Tyrone have suffered a double injury blow ahead of this weekend’s trip to Killarney to face Kerry.

Defenders Michael McKernan and Aidan Clarke are set to miss the Fitzgerald Stadium encounter as they join a crippling Red Hand injury list.

Wing back McKernan was forced off at half-time after sustaining a hand injury in last weekend’s win over Mayo at Omagh, and the damage has turned out to be more serious than first feared.

And corner back Clarke, who has nailed down a regular place in the side in his first season in the squad, damaged a foot in training this week.

The absence of the pair puts further pressure on a squad that is currently without Frank Burns, Conor Meyler, Mickey O’Neill, Mattie Donnelly and Cathal McShane.

Kieran McGeary has made a return after missing the initial part of the season, and there are hopes that McShane could be in line for inclusion in the match-day squad for Sunday.

But the others, all All-Ireland winners in 2021, remain some way off a return to action.

Tyrone and Kerry go into the tie locked on four points each in the Allianz League Division One table, with the Kingdom a point worse off in score difference.

The Red Hands eased their relegation fears with a spirited win over Mayo last weekend, while Kerry are looking to bounce back from a chastening Croke Park defeat at the hands of Dublin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal routes to be gritted this evening

29 February 2024
Audio, Documentary, Playback, Playback Podcast

Down the Garden Path Programme 4 – Lifford

29 February 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Three hospitalised following Donegal Town crash

29 February 2024
handover 1
News, Top Stories

Claire McDonough elected as Letterkenny Chamber President

29 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal routes to be gritted this evening

29 February 2024
Audio, Documentary, Playback, Playback Podcast

Down the Garden Path Programme 4 – Lifford

29 February 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Three hospitalised following Donegal Town crash

29 February 2024
handover 1
News, Top Stories

Claire McDonough elected as Letterkenny Chamber President

29 February 2024
niall blaney
News, Audio, Top Stories

BREAKING: Senator Blaney added to Fianna Fáil European ticket

29 February 2024
deerglenveagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Changed to deer open season welcomed by Cllr McClafferty

29 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube