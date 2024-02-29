McKernan and Clarke add to Tyrone injury woes

Tyrone have suffered a double injury blow ahead of this weekend’s trip to Killarney to face Kerry.

Defenders Michael McKernan and Aidan Clarke are set to miss the Fitzgerald Stadium encounter as they join a crippling Red Hand injury list.

Wing back McKernan was forced off at half-time after sustaining a hand injury in last weekend’s win over Mayo at Omagh, and the damage has turned out to be more serious than first feared.

And corner back Clarke, who has nailed down a regular place in the side in his first season in the squad, damaged a foot in training this week.

The absence of the pair puts further pressure on a squad that is currently without Frank Burns, Conor Meyler, Mickey O’Neill, Mattie Donnelly and Cathal McShane.

Kieran McGeary has made a return after missing the initial part of the season, and there are hopes that McShane could be in line for inclusion in the match-day squad for Sunday.

But the others, all All-Ireland winners in 2021, remain some way off a return to action.

Tyrone and Kerry go into the tie locked on four points each in the Allianz League Division One table, with the Kingdom a point worse off in score difference.

The Red Hands eased their relegation fears with a spirited win over Mayo last weekend, while Kerry are looking to bounce back from a chastening Croke Park defeat at the hands of Dublin.