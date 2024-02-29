Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Midlands NW MEP says hacking of his X account had adverse impact on his health

A Midlands North West MEP says working through the hacking of his X account by a former parliamentary assistant has had an adverse impact on his health.

34 year old Diarmuid Hayes, from Dublin, was convicted in a Belgian court after admitting to posting a picture of then Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh from Midlands North West MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s account in September 2020.

The MEP told today’s Nine til Noon Show that he has suffered with depression and has been diagnosed with autism since.

He says what was most difficult during that time was seeing how it affected his family:

Advertisement

