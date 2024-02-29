Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Murphy hopeful Harps can kick on against Athlone

Finn Harps play the second of back to back home games on Friday when they host Athlone Town in Ballybfoey.

Diarmaid Doherty will have regular updates here on Highland from the 7.45pm kick off at Finn Park in association with B&S Credit Union Main Street, Ballybofey.

Harps go into the game against Athlone with a superb four points from the available six from their opening two game.

They held the First Division favourites Cork City to a 1-1 draw last week and the group will look to build on that against a side who caused Harps difficulties last year.

Harps boss Darren Murphy has been looking ahead to the Athlone game with Highland’s Chris Ashmore:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of crash in Donegal Town

29 February 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA finds two Donegal centres to be compliant

29 February 2024
Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Irish Red Cross Creeslough Fund balance over €140,000

29 February 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Derry

29 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of crash in Donegal Town

29 February 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA finds two Donegal centres to be compliant

29 February 2024
Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Irish Red Cross Creeslough Fund balance over €140,000

29 February 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Derry

29 February 2024
Luke 'Ming' Flanagan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP says hacking of his X account had adverse impact on his health

29 February 2024
Alpha Beta
News, Audio, Top Stories

Works on major innovation and business centre for Letterkenny to commence next week

29 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube