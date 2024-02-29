Murphy hopeful Harps can kick on against Athlone

Finn Harps play the second of back to back home games on Friday when they host Athlone Town in Ballybfoey.

Diarmaid Doherty will have regular updates here on Highland from the 7.45pm kick off at Finn Park in association with B&S Credit Union Main Street, Ballybofey.

Harps go into the game against Athlone with a superb four points from the available six from their opening two game.

They held the First Division favourites Cork City to a 1-1 draw last week and the group will look to build on that against a side who caused Harps difficulties last year.