The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

MEP Luke Ming Flannagan tells Greg of the terrible impact on him and his family after a former employee hacked his X/Twitter account and later we hear voices from Buncrana calling on those involved in anti-social behavior in the town to stop:

In this hour we have a new regular feature ‘Your Voice, Your Community’ – this week we talk to two members of the Travelling Community:

Having heard Leo Varadkar advocate for a Yes/Yes vote in March’s referenda, we hear from Senator Michael McDowell who is calling for a No/No vote. Later there is news on the opening of an online portal for those effected by Defective Concrete Blocks and then there is the official launch of Highland Radio’s Community Hero Awards 2024:

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage as Kilmacrennan Health Centre closes

29 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 February 2024
luh logo
News, Top Stories

292 patients without bed at LUH in February

29 February 2024
Mica Home 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

New online portal for defective block homeowners now live

29 February 2024
