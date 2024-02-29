Ruadhri Higgins says Derry can adapt without McEleney and Dummigan

Derry City are heading into two huge games over four days, with St Pats coming to The Brandywell on Friday and then on Monday the champions Shamrock Rovers will host the Candystrips at The Tallaght Stadium.

Derry suffered a double blow in last weekends draw against Sligo with Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan picking up thing and ankle injuries.

With Sadou Diallo receiving treatment for a knee injury, the options in midfielder are light for Derry.

It could be a while before Dummigan is back as he needs further assessment but McEleney’s issue isn’t as bad as first feared.

Derry Manager Ruaidhri Higgins says they have a squad to adapt:

The outcome of the games this weekend will not have an impact on the destination of the title but Higgins says they are going out to win every game: