Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Ruadhri Higgins says Derry can adapt without McEleney and Dummigan

Derry City are heading into two huge games over four days, with St Pats coming to The Brandywell on Friday and then on Monday the champions Shamrock Rovers will host the Candystrips at The Tallaght Stadium.

Derry suffered a double blow in last weekends draw against Sligo with Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan picking up thing and ankle injuries.

With Sadou Diallo  receiving treatment for a knee injury, the options in midfielder are light for Derry.

It could be a while before Dummigan is back as he needs further assessment but McEleney’s issue isn’t as bad as first feared.

Derry Manager Ruaidhri Higgins says they have a squad to adapt:

The outcome of the games this weekend will not have an impact on the destination of the title but Higgins says they are going out to win every game:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Irish Red Cross Creeslough Fund balance over €140,000

29 February 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Derry

29 February 2024
Luke 'Ming' Flanagan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP says hacking of his X account had adverse impact on his health

29 February 2024
Alpha Beta
News, Audio, Top Stories

Works on major innovation and business centre for Letterkenny to commence next week

29 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Irish Red Cross Creeslough Fund balance over €140,000

29 February 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Derry

29 February 2024
Luke 'Ming' Flanagan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP says hacking of his X account had adverse impact on his health

29 February 2024
Alpha Beta
News, Audio, Top Stories

Works on major innovation and business centre for Letterkenny to commence next week

29 February 2024
Strabane St
News, Audio, Top Stories

Delays and uncertainty over new youth centre for Strabane ‘kick in the teeth’ – West Tyrone MLA

29 February 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry concerned for welfare of missing woman

29 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube