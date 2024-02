Three people have been hospitalised following a two car collision in Donegal Town this morning.

They are believed to be in a stable condition.

As a result of the crash on the N15 in Drumgowan at around 10:20am, the road was closed for a number of hours but it has now been re-opened.

Those who travelled the road between 9:30am an 10:30am and who may have footage, including dashcam footage, it asked to make it available to Gardaí in Ballyshannon.

Investigations are ongoing.