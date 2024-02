Two Donegal monuments account for five across Ireland which have been included in the Heritage Council’s Adopt a Monument Scheme 2024.

An early medieval church and cross that overlook Lough Foyle near Moville and a nineteenth century summerhouse on the shore of Lough Altan will be maintained under local communities and state bodies to ensure a sustainable future.

The scheme also looks to promote the historical story and importance in a bid to increase tourism.