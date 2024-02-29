Works on major innovation and business centre for Letterkenny to commence next week

Next week marks the first step in the delivery of a ‘game changing’ project for Letterkenny.

Demolition works are set to commence at the former ESB site in the town between Pearse and Port Road in the coming days which will make way for a major innovation and business centre.

Once demolition and site clearance works are completed, construction of the Alpha Innovation Centre and Beta Business Centre will begin.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the development will be a huge driver for employment in the town: