People applying for driving tests in Donegal face waits of between four and six months

It’s hoped the wait times for driving tests will be 10 weeks by the middle of the summer.

The Minister of State for Road Safety says the average wait time now is just under five months, but that will reduce.

At present, those applying for tests in Donegal Town now will have an estimated test date of mid August, Buncrana’s estimate is late July, while both Letterkenny and Sligo have indicative dates of mid June.

Driving instructors are concerned the backlogs are leading to unqualified drivers getting behind the wheel unaccompanied.

Jack Chambers says that practise is unacceptable…………….