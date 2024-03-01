Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel this morning is Deputy Joe McHugh, Professor Pat O’Connor and Cllr Nicholas Crossan  – topics include immigration as an election issues, the war in the middle east and our understanding of the March referenda:

This hour includes legal questions with Seamus Gunn and a chat with the new President of Letterkenny Chamber, Claire McDonagh:

‘That’s Entertainment’ with Michael and Fionnuala includes the launch of Highland Radio’s exciting charity day on March 15th:

Top Stories

429478912_7191155160975963_2601265348715587338_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another crash on dangerous West Donegal bridge

1 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 March 2024
Scam Alert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Scammers target Twin Towns

1 March 2024
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines pilots secure pay deal increase

1 March 2024
