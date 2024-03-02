Doherty wants Carndonagh Courthouse refurbishment to be funded through vacant property scheme

Inishowen Councillor Albert Doherty says the future of Carndonagh Courthouse still hangs in limbo, and the confirmation is needed from the courts service as to what their plans are.

Councillor Doherty believes vacant property schemes should be used to restore state owned buildings.

He says there is a lot of positive development in Carndonagh using the various vacancy and derelict building schemes, and he wants council officials to challenge the court service as to why the refurbishment of the courthouse is not being progressed…………..