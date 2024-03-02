Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Doherty wants Carndonagh Courthouse refurbishment to be funded through vacant property scheme

Inishowen Councillor Albert Doherty says the future of Carndonagh Courthouse still hangs in limbo, and the confirmation is needed from the courts service as to what their plans are.

Councillor Doherty believes vacant property schemes should be used to restore state owned buildings.

He says there is a lot of positive development in Carndonagh using the various vacancy and derelict building schemes, and he wants council officials to challenge the court service as to why the refurbishment of the courthouse is not being progressed…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin tells Dail NW nurses with Long Covid feel they’ve gone “from hero to zero”

2 March 2024
carndonagh courthouse
Top Stories, Audio, News

Doherty wants Carndonagh Courthouse refurbishment to be funded through vacant property scheme

2 March 2024
nlite2
News, Audio, Top Stories

WDC seeking to promote use of digital technology in literary tourism

2 March 2024
Rotary
News, Top Stories

Two NW students presented with Rotary Youth Leadership Development certs

1 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin tells Dail NW nurses with Long Covid feel they’ve gone “from hero to zero”

2 March 2024
carndonagh courthouse
Top Stories, Audio, News

Doherty wants Carndonagh Courthouse refurbishment to be funded through vacant property scheme

2 March 2024
nlite2
News, Audio, Top Stories

WDC seeking to promote use of digital technology in literary tourism

2 March 2024
Rotary
News, Top Stories

Two NW students presented with Rotary Youth Leadership Development certs

1 March 2024
Learner Driver
News, Audio, Top Stories

People applying for driving tests in Donegal face waits of between four and six months

1 March 2024
429662593_18305531818182540_1226589411331571952_n
Playback

Podcast: Your Voice, Your Community

1 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube