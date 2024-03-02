Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal mother thankful her daughter avoided violent outbreak at underage boxing championships

A Donegal mother said she’s thankful her child avoided the violent outbreak left one man hospitalised with serious injuries at an underage boxing event in County Roscommon.

Twin Towns Boxing Club’s Molly Lafferty was to compete in the U14 All Ireland Semi Final today in Castlereagh.

However the event was cancelled after the Gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident involving several men, at yesterday’s ‘Boy 4 Boxing’ quarter finals.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has called the incident as ‘abhorrent’ and cancelled the remaining fights scheduled.

Molly’s mother Ari said she can’t understand the actions of the grown men in the presence of children:

