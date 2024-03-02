Dublin take the win at Derry

Derry’s 100 per cent start to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League is over.
They were no match for Dublin who’ve come away from Celtic Park with a 1-16 to 1-11 win this evening.
Michael McMullan reports for Highland Radio Sport:
