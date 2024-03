Finn Valley AC’s Roisin Flanagan will be representing Ireland in the 3,000 metres final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow today.

The 26-year-old will be in action at 8.15 pm.

Flanagan is based in Colorado, and recently set a new Irish record in a 2 miles event as she clocked 9:36.70 when competing at the high profile Millrose Games in February in New York.