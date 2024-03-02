Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardaí warn of door-to-door tarmac scam

Gardaí are warning the public of a door-to-door scam that has is ongoing in the county.

It involves a man claiming to be a builder who has left over tarmac from a contract and offers work on the driveway at a low cost.

People are urged to not agree to have work done, share any personal details and to let elderly or vulnerable people know of the following details.

The material used in this scam is usually gravel chippings covered with engine oil or not the right depth and type of materials to form a lasting road surface.

The conmen may target elderly, vulnerable residents and claim to be official contractors working on roadworks to add credibility.

They often increase the cost during the course of the work claiming that the job has required more material than expected and they may then start to issue threats.

Gardaí say to be vigilant and to report any callers who are offering to lay tarmac, to not open the door to unknown people and to use a chain lock for extra security

They say there has been numerous calls in relation to men calling door to door in an orange coloured lorry and a silver Landcruiser at various locations in Donegal, most recently in Churchill.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

molly lafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal mother thankful her daughter avoided violent outbreak at underage boxing championships

2 March 2024
R118
News, Top Stories

Malin Head Coast Guard co-ordinate evacuation of at sea casualty

2 March 2024
IABA Boxing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man seriously injured following violent scenes at children’s sporting event in Roscommon

2 March 2024
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of door-to-door tarmac scam

2 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

molly lafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal mother thankful her daughter avoided violent outbreak at underage boxing championships

2 March 2024
R118
News, Top Stories

Malin Head Coast Guard co-ordinate evacuation of at sea casualty

2 March 2024
IABA Boxing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man seriously injured following violent scenes at children’s sporting event in Roscommon

2 March 2024
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of door-to-door tarmac scam

2 March 2024
covid 19
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin tells Dail NW nurses with Long Covid feel they’ve gone “from hero to zero”

2 March 2024
carndonagh courthouse
Top Stories, Audio, News

Doherty wants Carndonagh Courthouse refurbishment to be funded through vacant property scheme

2 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube