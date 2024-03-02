Gritters to treat Donegal roads this evening



The gritters are set to treat some routes on the Donegal Winter Maintenance programme from 8pm tonight.

It follows a yellow ice warning from Met Eireann to begin at the same time.

Donegal County Council is urging driver to assume no road is ice free.

The following routes will be gritted from 8PM on Sat. 02/03:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

07: Milford South

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

LT: Letterkenny Town