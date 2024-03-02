Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gritters to treat Donegal roads this evening


The gritters are set to treat some routes on the Donegal Winter Maintenance programme from 8pm tonight.

It follows a yellow ice warning from Met Eireann to begin at the same time.

Donegal County Council is urging driver to assume no road is ice free.

The following routes will be gritted from 8PM on Sat. 02/03:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
07: Milford South
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
LT: Letterkenny Town

