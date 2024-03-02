Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harkin tells Dail NW nurses with Long Covid feel they’ve gone “from hero to zero”

The Dail has been told that nurses who contracted Long Covid during the pandemic feel let down and abandoned after literally risking their lives by going to work every day.

South Donegal TD Marian Harkin told the Dail confirmation that the special scheme of paid leave for those who suffer from long COVID will end at the end of this month has had a huge impact on those who contracted it.

She urged Tanaiste Michael Martin to reconsider the decision, and also to redesignate Long Covid as an occupational illness……………

Responding, Tanaiste Michael Martin said this is the subject of a dispute between the HSE and the health workers’ unions, and it is currently going through the Lanbour Court and WRC…………..

 

 

You can hear that full discussion here –

