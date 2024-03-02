Letterkenny AC athletes win main honours at Bundoran Ten Mile event

Letterkenny AC athletes Eoghain McGinley and Noeleen Scanlon won the men’s and women’s races respectively at the Bundoran Ten Mile event in tricky conditions on Saturday.

McGinley produced a fine run to clock a winning time of 56.18 while Scanlon, who was 14th overall, crossed the line in an excellent 58.40.

McGinley was 19 seconds ahead of Paul Barbour of Omagh Harriers whose team-mate Phil Adams was third 12 seconds further back.

Catherine Whoriskey was second female home in 1:00.32 while Fiona Stack of Raheny Shamrocks was third in 1:02:25.

The Bundoran 10 miler traditionally marks the start of a new season for many athletes. More than 1,600 people finished the event.

The full results can he seen here:

https://www.myrunresults.com/events/_bundoran_10_2024/5164/results

On Friday evening, more than 400 people took part in the 5k event.

The winner was Harry McKenzie of Enniskillen AC, in 15.48.

The 5k results can be seen in this link:

https://myrunresults.com/events/bundoran_5k_2024/4909/results