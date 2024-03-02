Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen: Exciting times for Donegal darts after more title success

Ciaran Cannon, presenter, Cartha Boyle, Donegal men’s darts team captain, Jordan Boyce, vice-captain, and Chris Ashmore, presenter, in studio.

These are great times for Donegal Darts. The senior men’s team won the Inter-Counties Championship at the end of February while in January they captured lifted the West Coast Challenge trophy.

With a number of players in the national top 20 rankings, and the ladies’ team having got to the semi-finals at the inter-county championships, it all augurs well for the future.

On Saturday Sport, Cartha Boyle, the Donegal men’s captain, and  Jordan Boyce, the vice-captain, joined Chris Ashmore in studio to discuss the recent successes, and the strength of the game in the county at the moment.

