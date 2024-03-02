Over €71 million to cover Donegal County Council 2024 programme of works



Over €71 million in total has been allocated to Donegal County Council to oversee their planned programme of works for the year ahead by the Department of Transport, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the National Transport Authority.

The programme of works cover that of roads, greenways and active travel infrastructure.

A breakdown of each project allocation has been issued to the elected members.

Highlights include a total of €5 million across two projects on the Letterilly to Kilraine Junction, over €2 million towards the TEN-T project and a €1 million allocation for the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway.