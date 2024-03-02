Roisin Flanagan competes for Ireland at the final of the World Indoor Athletics Championships

At the first day of the Underage Ulster Indoor Championships, the Rosses Athletic Club had huge success.

Oisin Gillespie took gold in the long jump, while Katie O’Donnell and Caoimhe McMonagle were triumphant in different age groups of the shotput and Eva Logue came out on top with the high jump.

Finn Valley’s Roisin Flanagan will be representing Ireland in the 3,000 metre final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow this evening.

Highland Radio’s Patsy McGonagle has the wrap for this Saturday’s Athletics…