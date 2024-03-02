Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Roisin Flanagan competes for Ireland at the final of the World Indoor Athletics Championships

At the first day of the Underage Ulster Indoor Championships, the Rosses Athletic Club had huge success.

Oisin Gillespie took gold in the long jump, while Katie O’Donnell and Caoimhe McMonagle were triumphant in different age groups of the shotput and Eva Logue came out on top with the high jump.

Finn Valley’s Roisin Flanagan will be representing Ireland in the 3,000 metre final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow this evening.

Highland Radio’s Patsy McGonagle has the wrap for this Saturday’s Athletics…

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to treat Donegal roads this evening

2 March 2024
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Over €71 million to cover Donegal County Council 2024 programme of works

2 March 2024
Airplane
News, Top Stories

Airlines receive hefty fines for transporting refugees without proper documents

2 March 2024
Screenshot 2024-03-02 120618
News, Top Stories

Yellow ice warning to hit Donegal this evening

2 March 2024
Advertisement

