City of Derry are through to the Ulster Junior Cup final after they produced a great display to defeat Cooke by 32-16.

However, there was no joy for a gallant Inishowen side who just missed out on their bid to reach the Forster Cup Final as they were beaten 26-21 by Ballynahinch’s 4th XV in their semi-final.

Meanwhile, in the All-Ireland League Division 2C, Omagh were beaten 30-10 by Midleton in Cork.