Some GAA and soccer games postponed due to bad weather

Donegal’s Ulster Minor Football League clash with Cavan has been postponed due to snow in Cavan.

The game was originally set for Kingspan Breffni Park but it was unplayable and so to was the adjacent 4G pitch.

The Barry Ward managed Donegal team are scheduled to meet Fermanagh on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, today’s Fermanagh-Armagh game at Brewster Park in Division 2 of the Allianz National Football League has also been postponed due to the weather.

And in soccer, in the Irish League Championship, Dergview’s match against Ballinamallard United has also fallen foul of the weather.