The All-Ireland Club Cup Competition first round draw sees St. Johnston take on Wexford Wanderers

The All-Ireland club cup competition has drawn its first round of the Irish Senior Cup and National Cup which will be held on 18 May 2024.
Ardmore, last year’s Premier Winner, has been drawn against North Down.
IRISH SENIOR CUP – FIRST ROUND
- Leinster Bye (2023 winner)
- Waringstown Bye (2023 finalist)
- Railway Union v Cliftonville Academy
- Malahide v Lisburn
- CIYMS v YMCA
- Carrickfergus v The Hills
- Ardmore v North Down
- Brigade v Woodvale
- CSNI v Newbuildings
- Instonians v Eglinton
- Bready v Phoenix
- Killyclooney v Clontarf
- Pembroke v Coleraine
- Merrion v Donemana
- Cork County v Balbriggan
- Muckamore Bye (Drawn out)
Meanwhile, Donegal’s only cricket club, St Johnston, will take on the Wexford Wanderers.
NATIONAL CUP – FIRST ROUND
- North Kildare v Templepatrick
- Terenure v Glendermott
- Sandyford v Midleton
- Civil Service v City of Armagh
- Cregagh v North County
- Ballymena v Fox Lodge
- Derriaghy Bye (Previous winners)
- Laurelvale v Ballyhaunis
- The Nedd v Belfast
- St Johnston v Wexford Wanderers
- Burndennett v Rush
- Bonds Glen v Donacloney Mill
- County Kerry v Adamstown
- Cork Harlequins v Strabane
- Limerick County v Galway
- University of Galway v Ballyspallen