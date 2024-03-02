Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

The All-Ireland Club Cup Competition first round draw sees St. Johnston take on Wexford Wanderers

The All-Ireland club cup competition has drawn its first round of the Irish Senior Cup and National Cup which will be held on 18 May 2024.

Ardmore, last year’s Premier Winner, has been drawn against North Down.

IRISH SENIOR CUP – FIRST ROUND

  • Leinster Bye (2023 winner)
  • Waringstown Bye (2023 finalist)
  • Railway Union v Cliftonville Academy
  • Malahide v Lisburn
  • CIYMS v YMCA
  • Carrickfergus v The Hills
  • Ardmore v North Down
  • Brigade v Woodvale
  • CSNI v Newbuildings
  • Instonians v Eglinton
  • Bready v Phoenix
  • Killyclooney v Clontarf
  • Pembroke v Coleraine
  • Merrion v Donemana
  • Cork County v Balbriggan
  • Muckamore Bye (Drawn out)

Meanwhile, Donegal’s only cricket club, St Johnston, will take on the Wexford Wanderers.

NATIONAL CUP – FIRST ROUND

  • North Kildare v Templepatrick
  • Terenure v Glendermott
  • Sandyford v Midleton
  • Civil Service v City of Armagh
  • Cregagh v North County
  • Ballymena v Fox Lodge
  • Derriaghy Bye (Previous winners)
  • Laurelvale v Ballyhaunis
  • The Nedd v Belfast
  • St Johnston v Wexford Wanderers
  • Burndennett v Rush
  • Bonds Glen v Donacloney Mill
  • County Kerry v Adamstown
  • Cork Harlequins v Strabane
  • Limerick County v Galway
  • University of Galway v Ballyspallen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to treat Donegal roads this evening

2 March 2024
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Over €71 million to cover Donegal County Council 2024 programme of works

2 March 2024
Airplane
News, Top Stories

Airlines receive hefty fines for transporting refugees without proper documents

2 March 2024
Screenshot 2024-03-02 120618
News, Top Stories

Yellow ice warning to hit Donegal this evening

2 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to treat Donegal roads this evening

2 March 2024
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Over €71 million to cover Donegal County Council 2024 programme of works

2 March 2024
Airplane
News, Top Stories

Airlines receive hefty fines for transporting refugees without proper documents

2 March 2024
Screenshot 2024-03-02 120618
News, Top Stories

Yellow ice warning to hit Donegal this evening

2 March 2024
molly lafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal mother thankful her daughter avoided violent outbreak at underage boxing championships

2 March 2024
R118
News, Top Stories

Malin Head Coast Guard co-ordinate evacuation of at sea casualty

2 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube