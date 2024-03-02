The All-Ireland Club Cup Competition first round draw sees St. Johnston take on Wexford Wanderers

The All-Ireland club cup competition has drawn its first round of the Irish Senior Cup and National Cup which will be held on 18 May 2024.

Ardmore, last year’s Premier Winner, has been drawn against North Down.

IRISH SENIOR CUP – FIRST ROUND

Leinster Bye (2023 winner)

Waringstown Bye (2023 finalist)

Railway Union v Cliftonville Academy

Malahide v Lisburn

CIYMS v YMCA

Carrickfergus v The Hills

Ardmore v North Down

Brigade v Woodvale

CSNI v Newbuildings

Instonians v Eglinton

Bready v Phoenix

Killyclooney v Clontarf

Pembroke v Coleraine

Merrion v Donemana

Cork County v Balbriggan

Muckamore Bye (Drawn out)

Meanwhile, Donegal’s only cricket club, St Johnston, will take on the Wexford Wanderers.

NATIONAL CUP – FIRST ROUND