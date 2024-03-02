WDC seeking to promote use of digital technology in literary tourism

The Western Development Commission has announced a scheme to help literary tourism based enterprises develop new and innovative digital technology solutions for their enterprises, attractions, and experiences.

The N-LITE Literary Tourism Embracing Digital Scheme offers literary tourism collectives, SMEs, small businesses, and community groups an opportunity to use Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and interactive platforms.

The WDC says cultural tourism is an important part of what Ireland has to offer, and they want to open that out to a younger demographic.

It’s offering up to €20,000 for initiatives that will not only enhance the sector’s collective appeal, but also actively involve younger audiences from 18 to 35, ensuring their perspectives contribute to the evolution of our cultural and literary tourism offerings.

The N-LITE programme is intended to support initiatives that transport participants into the heart of Ireland’s storied landscapes and literary tales, enhancing both the educational and entertainment value of cultural tourism.

The commission says proposals should explore the integration of these technologies into new, engaging products that fuse traditional storytelling with interactive, immersive experiences.

Western Development Commission Launches Innovative Digital Scheme to Transform Literary Tourism

Seeking Submissions for Groundbreaking Literary Tech Initiative

The Western Development Commission (WDC) today announces an open call for applications for the N-LITE Literary Tourism Embracing Digital Scheme. This unique scheme offers literary tourism collectives, SMEs, small businesses, and community groups an opportunity to develop new and innovative digital technology solutions for their enterprises, attractions, and experiences. The scheme offers comprehensive support valued at €20,000 to develop and bring ideas to fruition.

The scheme focuses on leveraging augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and interactive storytelling platforms to transform literary narratives and cultural heritage into immersive experiences. The scheme comes with comprehensive support, including capacity building workshops, shared learning, mentoring and tailored immersive technology programming, designed to transform ideas into reality. Additionally, it provides a prestigious platform for showcasing the successful project at the N-LITE International Symposium in Q1 2026. Recipients of this scheme will work closely with the WDC, a technology development partner, and the N-LITE project partners to bring their innovative vision to life.

SMEs, small businesses, and groups involved in literary and cultural tourism are encouraged to propose digital technology solutions that can transform their operations and experiences. Collaborative applications that propose innovative digital solutions incorporating youth engagement, aiming to create a shared thematic focus, are particularly encouraged to apply. Proposals should explore the integration of these technologies into new, engaging products that fuse traditional storytelling with interactive, immersive experiences, thereby attracting a broader audience and enriching the cultural tourism landscape. These initiatives should not only enhance the sector’s collective appeal but also actively involve younger audiences (18 – 35), ensuring their perspectives contribute to the evolution of our cultural and literary tourism offerings.

Supported by the Interreg Northern Periphery and Arctic (NPA) programme, N-LITE aims to revolutionize the literary tourism sector across the Western region of Ireland and the broader Northern Periphery and Arctic region through cutting-edge digital innovation. Through the introduction of advanced digital tools, the scheme aims to invigorate literary tourism, offering experiences that highlight our rich cultural heritage. Utilizing AR and VR, we aim to offer immersive experiences that transport participants into the heart of Ireland’s storied landscapes and literary tales, enhancing both the educational and entertainment value of cultural tourism.

This opportunity is open to those within the literary/cultural tourism sector located in the NPA region of Ireland, including Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, and Cork.

To ensure all potential applicants have the information they need to submit compelling proposals, the WDC will host a webinar on Friday, 15 March 2024, from 11:00 – 12:00 (GMT). This webinar will include detailed insights into the application process and evaluation criteria, an overview of the support structure and how it can benefit each project, and a Q&A to address any specific queries.

The application window closes at 15:00 on Friday, 22 March 2024. Applicants are required to submit their proposals via the online platform, as no emailed or posted applications will be accepted. An N-LITE Ideation to Activation Workshop is planned for Sligo on the 9th of April 2024, which applicants are required to attend. Detailed application guidelines and webinar registration are available on the Western Development Commission’s N-LITE Page.