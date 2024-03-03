Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
19.5% increase in new car sales in Donegal

There’s been a 19.5% increase in the number of new cars sold in Donegal so far this year.

There were 1127 new cars bought in the county in January and February, compared to 943 in the first two months of 2023.

Nationally, the increase was 25%

National outlook –

 

New Car Registrations Up 25% in February 2024 

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) released their official 241 new vehicle registrations statistics for February today.

New car registrations for February were up 25% (16,455) when compared to February 2023 (13,122). Registrations year to date are up 18.3% (47,882) on the same period last year (40,466).

Light Commercial vehicles (LCVs) increased by 36.8% (3,515) compared to February last year (2,569). Year to date LCVs are up 35.6% (10,987). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are up 14.2% (305) in comparison to February 2023 (267). Year to date HGVs are up 10.3% (763).

Imported Used Cars have seen a 24% (4,945) rise in February 2024, when compared to February 2023 (3,989). Year to date imports are up 32.1% (10,270) on 2023 (7,775).

In February 1,866 new electric cars were registered, which was 15.5% lower than the 2,207 registrations in February 2023. So far this year 5,968 new electric cars have been registered which is a 1.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023 when 5,885 electric cars were registered.

In the new car market share by engine type for 2024, Petrol cars continue to lead the new car market at 32.97%. Diesel is next at 23.76%, then Hybrid (Petrol Electric) at 21.51%, Electric at 12.46%, and Plug-in Electric Hybrid at 7.76%.

