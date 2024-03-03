A number of routes to be gritted in Donegal tonight

Update from Donegal County Council –

The following routes will be gritted from 7PM on Sun. 03/03:01: National Primary North 02: National Primary Central 03: National Primary South 04: Inishowen South 05: Inishowen East 06: Inishowen West 07: Milford South 08: Milford North 09: Cill Ulta East 12: Binswilly 13: Stranorlar North 14: Stranorlar East 15: Stranorlar West 16: Donegal West 17: Donegal North 18: Donegal South 19: Donegal National Secondary LT: Letterkenny Town BT: Buncrana Town.

Check Donegal County Council’s interactive map for gritting routes

Assume that no road is ice free.