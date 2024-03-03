Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
A number of routes to be gritted in Donegal tonight

Update from Donegal County Council –

The following routes will be gritted from 7PM on Sun. 03/03:01: National Primary North 02: National Primary Central 03: National Primary South 04: Inishowen South 05: Inishowen East 06: Inishowen West 07: Milford South 08: Milford North 09: Cill Ulta East 12: Binswilly 13: Stranorlar North 14: Stranorlar East 15: Stranorlar West 16: Donegal West 17: Donegal North 18: Donegal South 19: Donegal National Secondary LT: Letterkenny Town BT: Buncrana Town.

Check Donegal County Council’s interactive map for gritting routes

Assume that no road is ice free.

 

 

 

grit noc 9
News, Top Stories

A number of routes to be gritted in Donegal tonight

3 March 2024
Lifeboat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five crew members winched to safety after abandoning stricken fishing boat off Galway

3 March 2024
Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF poll slippage continues, but Michelle O’Neill is most popular political leader

3 March 2024
GO SUCCEED - RURAL ROADSHOW LAUNCH. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at the Eglinton Community Centre on Thursday afternoon last to launch the 'Go Succeed - NI Business Support' Roadshow. Included are Debbie Caulfield, manager, Eglinton Community Centre and Maria McKeever, Business Officer, DCSDC.
News, Top Stories

Go Succeed programme launched in Derry City & Strabane District Council

3 March 2024
