Cockhill Celtic are through to the FAI Junior Cup Semi final after defeating Tipperary side, Clonmel Celtic.

The Donegal side won on a 2-0 score line.

Goals came from Jack Mullan and Luke Rudden

Last season, Cockhill Celtic were runners up in the Intermediate Cup.

Barry Ryan reports for Highland Radio with the full time match report…

Barry Ryan also spoke with Cockhill Celtic’s Gavin Cullen after the game…