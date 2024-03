Fears are growing surrounding the future of Fahan Health Care Centre as it is believed there are plans to relocate the nurse who works there, effectively closing the centre.

Local Councillor Jack Murray says it will leave those living Burnfoot, Inch Island, Tooban, Magherabeg and Fahan having to travel to Buncrana for healthcare, something that is not possible for all residents.

Cllr. Murray says he and his party colleagues are taking a number of steps in a bid to stop this from happening: