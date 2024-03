Donegal ladies were defeated by neighbours Tyrone in the fifth round of Division Two’s Lidl National League.

3-11 to 1-12 was the final score of the game in Tyrone’s favour.

This win now sees Tyrone sit at second position on the league table.

Donegal’s goal came from captain Niamh McLaughlin.

Highland Radio’s Maureen O’Donnell reports with the full time report…