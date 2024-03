Donegal were successful over Louth in the fifth round of Division Two’s Allianz National League.

At half time, Donegal were two points up and as the game unravelled, their score line increased.

The game finished on a score of 1-17 to 14 points.

Donegal’s big hitters included captain Patrick McBrearty who scored eight points and Jeaic McKelvey who netted the goal.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh covered the full time match report…