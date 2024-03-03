Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Five crew members winched to safety after abandoning stricken fishing boat off Galway

Five crew members have been rescued by Valentia Coast Guard after their fishing boat got into difficulty off the Aran Islands early this morning.

The alert was raised shortly before 5am when the 21-metre vessel ran aground on the northern side of Inis Mór.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard Helicopter R115, the Aran Islands lifeboat, and North Aran Coast Guard Unit were all tasked to the scene – where the crew had abandoned the boat for a life-raft.

They were winched to safety and airlifted to University Hospital Galway.

The alert was raised shortly before 5am when their small fishing boat ran aground on the northern side of Inis Mór.

The Irish Coast Guard’s Gerard O’Flynn says everyone is safe and well……………….

