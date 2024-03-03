Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Go Succeed programme launched in Derry City & Strabane District Council

GO SUCCEED – RURAL ROADSHOW LAUNCH. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at the Eglinton Community Centre on Thursday afternoon last to launch the ‘Go Succeed – NI Business Support’ Roadshow. Included are Debbie Caulfield, manager, Eglinton Community Centre and Maria McKeever, Business Officer, DCSDC.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have announced that a new business and entrepreneur support programme will be coming to the city to support budding entrepreneurs in rural areas of the city.

It’s part of a £17 million UK government funded programme called  Go Succeed, and it will roll out in all 11 councils across Northern Ireland.

It will be held over the last two weeks of March and offers mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and guidance on composing your business plan.

More information:

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business Support team will reach out to budding and fledgling entrepreneurs in the rural areas of the city and district later this month with a series of engagement events to highlight a new support programme.

The Go Succeed Roadshows will be held in the last two weeks of March and the events are an opportunity for business owners to learn more about the support and guidance available to them to get their idea off the ground.

Go Succeed is a £17 million programme funded by the UK Government and powered by their Levelling Up Fund and is being rolled out across all 11 Councils in Northern Ireland.

Business Officer at Derry and Strabane Council, Maria McKeever, explained more about what it offers.

“Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur just starting, or are looking to grow your business, our team of industry experts will provide tailored support and guidance to help you achieve your business goals,” she said.

“The Go Succeed programme offers mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and guidance on composing your business plan so that youhave the best chance of navigating the challenges of start-up and building a sustainable and successful business.

“We are delighted to be reaching out to the rural areas of the city and district so the community can learn more about the services on offer and speak directly to members of our Business Support team about how we can help.”

The full list of roadshows are 13th March 2024: 10-12 am Park-Learmount Development Association Ltd, 2-4 pm Castlederg-Churchtown Community Association, 25thMarch 2024, 6:30-8:30 pm Plumbridge- Glenelly Development Trust, 26th March 2024, 2-4 pm Eglinton Community Hall, 27th March 2024 10-12 am Newtownstewart 2000 Centre. For more information call the Business Support team on 02871253253 text 6667

For further information on how Go Succeed can support you visit www.go-succeed.com.

