Linfield have defeated Institute in the quarter final of the Irish Cup at the Brandywell.

The game finished on a 3-1 score line.

Ethan McGee scored Linfield’s goal in the first half while Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kirk Millar added to the score sheet in the second half.

Meanwhile, Shane McGinty netted Institute’s goal in the 86th minute but it was a too little, too late effort.

Linfield will play Glentoran in the semi final.